Roman Reigns Makes “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance (First Look)

This coming Sunday, Roman Reigns will square off against Brock Lesnar in what WWE is billing as the biggest WrestleMania match ever.

Ahead of the big title unification bout, the Head of the Table appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Reigns appears for an interview on “Fallon,” marking the second time in less than five months that he’s appeared on the NBC talk show.

The episode also features an appearance by Hasan Minhaj and a performance by Mimi Webb. First look photos of the Reigns and Minhaj appearances follow; stay tuned for a look at Mimi Webb’s “Fallon” debut.