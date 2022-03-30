Doja Cat’s “Woman” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Roughly two months after topping the Mediabase pop radio chart with “Need To Know,” Doja Cat will claim #1 with another single.

The hitmaker’s “Woman” is on track to claim first place this week, seizing the throne from Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT.”

“Woman” received 4,977 spins during the first two days of the March 27-April 2 tracking period. Up 8% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Woman” at #1 on Mediabase’s building chart.

With no obvious threat from below, “Woman” should have no trouble retaining the #1 spot through the close of tracking.

“Woman” has already achieved #1 at the rhythmic radio format.