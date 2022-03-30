in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Woman” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Woman” will hit #1 this week.

Doja Cat Woman video screenshot | RCA

Roughly two months after topping the Mediabase pop radio chart with “Need To Know,” Doja Cat will claim #1 with another single.

The hitmaker’s “Woman” is on track to claim first place this week, seizing the throne from Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT.”

“Woman” received 4,977 spins during the first two days of the March 27-April 2 tracking period. Up 8% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Woman” at #1 on Mediabase’s building chart.

With no obvious threat from below, “Woman” should have no trouble retaining the #1 spot through the close of tracking.

“Woman” has already achieved #1 at the rhythmic radio format.

doja catwoman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

