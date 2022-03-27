in Music News

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It,” Charlotte Sands’ “Dress,” Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Several songs are making moves below the official pop chart.

To The Moon - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins video screen | Epic Records

Based on airplay received during the March 20-26 tracking period, Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” Charlotte Sands’ “Dress,” and The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 454 times during the tracking week (+290), “To The Moon” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #53 last week.

Up eighteen places, “Get Into It” earns #45 on the strength of its 368 spins (+270).

Credited with 240 spins (+156), “Dress” rises nineteen spots to #48.

“Out Of Time,” the recipient of 210 spins (+193), soars sixty-seven spots to #50.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

