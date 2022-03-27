Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It,” Charlotte Sands’ “Dress,” Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on airplay received during the March 20-26 tracking period, Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” Charlotte Sands’ “Dress,” and The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 454 times during the tracking week (+290), “To The Moon” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #53 last week.

Up eighteen places, “Get Into It” earns #45 on the strength of its 368 spins (+270).

Credited with 240 spins (+156), “Dress” rises nineteen spots to #48.

“Out Of Time,” the recipient of 210 spins (+193), soars sixty-seven spots to #50.