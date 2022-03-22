in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Scheduled To Appear On March 31 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Sweeney will make an upcoming appearance on “Ellen.”

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria 207 | Eddy Chen/HBO

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney’s popularity has been soaring over the past two years, and the actress-producer will have the chance to connect with more people on an upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Sweeney will be a guest on the March 31 edition of the talk show, joining a lineup that also includes Brene Brown.

The appearance will mark Sweeney’s first on the long-running (and soon-to-conclude) “Ellen.” Complete listings follow:

March 23 – Mario Lopez
March 24 – Channing Tatum
March 25 – Samuel L. Jackson, Chloe Kim, guest host Leslie Jones
March 28 – David Letterman, Lea Kyle, Vik Vyacheslav Pustovoytov
March 29 – Lisa Kudrow, Ronda Rousey, Dezi Saenz, Blue Man Group
March 30 – Laura Dern, Ryan Seacrest, Walker Scobell
March 31 – Brene Brown, Sydney Sweeney
April 1 – Musical guest Allison Russell, guest host Brandi Carlile

