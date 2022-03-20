in Music News

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance radio

“Deja Vu” takes over the #1 position on this week’s dance chart.

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund - Deja Vu YouTube audio cover | OH2 Records

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Deja Vu” earns #1 on the strength of its 455 tracking period spins. Amassed during the March 13-19 tracking week, the count tops last week’s mark by 92.

After spending two weeks at #1, The Chainsmokers’ “High” drops to #2 this week. John Summit’s “Human (featuring Echoes)” rises two spots to #3, and Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” spends another week at #4, and Sam Feldt & Rita Ora’s “Follow Me” slides two places to #5.

anabel englunddeja vudiploechoesjohn summitmigueloliver heldensrita orasam feldtthe chainsmokers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

SZA’s “I Hate U” Ascends To #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio