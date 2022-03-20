Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance radio

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Deja Vu” earns #1 on the strength of its 455 tracking period spins. Amassed during the March 13-19 tracking week, the count tops last week’s mark by 92.
After spending two weeks at #1, The Chainsmokers’ “High” drops to #2 this week. John Summit’s “Human (featuring Echoes)” rises two spots to #3, and Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” spends another week at #4, and Sam Feldt & Rita Ora’s “Follow Me” slides two places to #5.
Comments
wow Anabel’s sixth #1!!
