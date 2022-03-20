Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio

Already a #1 hit on Billboard’s all-encompassing Hot Country Songs chart, Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” this week reaches #1 at the country radio format.

Up one place from last week’s position, “‘Til You Can’t” takes over the top spot on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to leading for chart points, “‘Til You Can’t” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 13-19 tracking period. It received ~8,205 spins (+646) and ~38.38 million audience impressions.

Sam Hunt’s “23” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” ascends one rung to #3. Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy’s “Beers On Me” advances one place to #4, and Eric Church’s “Heart On Fire” jumps two places to #5.

Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” concurrently falls two places to #5.