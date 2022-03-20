in Music News

Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio

The Cody Johnson smash rises to #1 at country radio.

Cody Johnson - Til You Can't video screen | Warner Music Nashville

Already a #1 hit on Billboard’s all-encompassing Hot Country Songs chart, Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” this week reaches #1 at the country radio format.

Up one place from last week’s position, “‘Til You Can’t” takes over the top spot on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to leading for chart points, “‘Til You Can’t” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 13-19 tracking period. It received ~8,205 spins (+646) and ~38.38 million audience impressions.

Sam Hunt’s “23” rises one spot to #2 this week, and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” ascends one rung to #3. Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy’s “Beers On Me” advances one place to #4, and Eric Church’s “Heart On Fire” jumps two places to #5.

Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” concurrently falls two places to #5.

'til you can'tbrelandcody johnsondierks bentleyelle kingeric churchhardyMiranda Lambertparker mccollumsam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Oliver Heldens & Anabel Englund’s “Deja Vu” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance radio

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 2nd Week On Top