SZA’s “I Hate U” Ascends To #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“I Hate U” reaches #1 at a new format this week.

SZA - I Hate U cover, courtesy of RCA Records

SZA’s “I Hate U,” which reached #1 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, ascends to the top spot on this week’s urban radio listing.

“I Hate U” received ~6,607 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 95.

Kodak Black’s former #1 “Super Gremlin” drops to #2 this week, courtesy of its ~6,457 spins (-139).

Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Gunna & Future’s “Pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” climbs two places to #4.

Yung Bleu’s “Beautiful Lies (featuring Kehlani)” slides one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

