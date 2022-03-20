SZA’s “I Hate U” Ascends To #1 On Urban Radio Chart

SZA’s “I Hate U,” which reached #1 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, ascends to the top spot on this week’s urban radio listing.
“I Hate U” received ~6,607 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 95.
Kodak Black’s former #1 “Super Gremlin” drops to #2 this week, courtesy of its ~6,457 spins (-139).
Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” holds at #3 on this week’s chart, and Gunna & Future’s “Pushin P (featuring Young Thug)” climbs two places to #4.
Yung Bleu’s “Beautiful Lies (featuring Kehlani)” slides one spot to #5.
Comments
Loading…