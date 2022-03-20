in Music News

GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The breakthrough hit conquers another radio format.

GAYLE by Acacia Evans, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

After spending three weeks at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” reaches the summit at another format.

The breakthrough hit rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

“abcdefu” received ~6,193 Hot AC spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 429.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 this week. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” slides to #3, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” stays at #4, and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” spends another week at #5.

