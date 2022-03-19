First Look: Addison Rae, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Appear On March 21 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues its third season this Monday, March 21.

The episode features in-studio appearances from Addison Rae and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Both are making their first appearances inside the “Kelly” studio, although Coster-Waldau did appear for a remote interview in the summer of 2020.

Filmed in advance, this coming Monday’s “Kelly” will also feature a bargains and deals segment with Lawrence Zarian, a performance by John Holiday, and a “Kelly-Oke Classic” performance of “Judas.

The episode will air this Monday afternoon; check local listings for broadcast details in your market. For now, you can view first-look photos from Addison Rae and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the taping: