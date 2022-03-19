in TV News

First Look: Addison Rae, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Appear On March 21 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Both guests make in-studio appearances on Monday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1128 -- Pictured: Addison Rae -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues its third season this Monday, March 21.

The episode features in-studio appearances from Addison Rae and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Both are making their first appearances inside the “Kelly” studio, although Coster-Waldau did appear for a remote interview in the summer of 2020.

Filmed in advance, this coming Monday’s “Kelly” will also feature a bargains and deals segment with Lawrence Zarian, a performance by John Holiday, and a “Kelly-Oke Classic” performance of “Judas.

The episode will air this Monday afternoon; check local listings for broadcast details in your market. For now, you can view first-look photos from Addison Rae and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1128 — Pictured: (l-r) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Addison Rae, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1128 — Pictured: Addison Rae — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1128 — Pictured: (l-r) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Addison Rae, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1128 — Pictured: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

addison raeNikolaj Coster-Waldauthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Booked For Interview On March 24 “Drew Barrymore Show”