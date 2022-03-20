in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Woman” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Woman” takes over the top spot at rhythmic.

Doja Cat Woman video screenshot | RCA

Rhythmic radio has a new #1 song this week — and it comes from someone who has been dominating multiple formats of radio in recent months.

Doja Cat, that artist, sees her “Woman” rise one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.

“Woman” received ~5,745 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 634.

SZA’s “I Hate U,” last week’s #1 song, settles for #2 on this week’s listing with ~5,593 spins (-197).

Chris Brown’s “Iffy” rises a spot to #3, as Latto’s “Big Energy” dips one place to #4. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” holds at #5 on the chart.

Chris Browndoja catkodak blacklattoszawoman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

