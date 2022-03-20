Doja Cat’s “Woman” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio has a new #1 song this week — and it comes from someone who has been dominating multiple formats of radio in recent months.

Doja Cat, that artist, sees her “Woman” rise one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.

“Woman” received ~5,745 spins during the March 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 634.

SZA’s “I Hate U,” last week’s #1 song, settles for #2 on this week’s listing with ~5,593 spins (-197).

Chris Brown’s “Iffy” rises a spot to #3, as Latto’s “Big Energy” dips one place to #4. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” holds at #5 on the chart.