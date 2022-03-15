Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s new collaboration “Sweetest Pie” unsurprisingly earns the most added honor at both pop and rhythmic radio.

“Sweetest Pie” tops the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 140 Mediabase-monitored stations. An add count of 54 meanwhile earns the top spot on this week’s rhythmic board.

— Each added by 30 pop stations, Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” and 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Complete Mess” tie for second at that format. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” follows in fourth place with 29 new pop pickups, and Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired” takes fifth with 24 adds.

— Added by 33 rhythmic stations, Omah Lay & Justin Bieber’s “Attention” grabs second at the format. DDG’s “Elon Musk (featuring Gunna)” earns third on the rhythmic add board with stations, and Russ’ “Handsomer” follows in fourth place with 19 playlist adds. A new option for 10 rhythmic stations, the aforementioned “Freaky Deaky” lands in fifth.