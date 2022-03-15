Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne Confirmed As Grammy Awards Performers

With less than a month remaining until the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS have announced the first wave of performers.

Per an official press release, this year’s list of musical acts will include Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and Brothers Osborne.

Each of the aforementioned acts is a nominee this year; Lil Nas X, Harlow (as part of Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” album), Rodrigo, Carlile, and Eilish are up for “Big Four” trophies at the ceremony.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s show, which will take place in Las Vegas on April 3.