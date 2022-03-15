in TV News

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne Confirmed As Grammy Awards Performers

CBS and the Recording Academy just announced a few Grammy performers.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X in Industry Baby | Video screen | Columbia

With less than a month remaining until the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS have announced the first wave of performers.

Per an official press release, this year’s list of musical acts will include Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and Brothers Osborne.

Each of the aforementioned acts is a nominee this year; Lil Nas X, Harlow (as part of Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” album), Rodrigo, Carlile, and Eilish are up for “Big Four” trophies at the ceremony.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s show, which will take place in Las Vegas on April 3.

billie eilishbrandi carlilebrothers osbornebtscbsGrammysjack harlowlil nas xolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Mae Muller Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)