GAYLE Performs On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with guests Minnie Driver, James Marsden, and GAYLE. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
GAYLE, whose breakthrough hit “abcdefu” has spent the past three weeks at #1 on the pop radio chart, makes a late-night talk show appearance Tuesday night.
The artist performs on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The performance precedes the March 18 release of her EP “A Study Of The Human Experience Volume One,” which includes the aforementioned “abcdefu.”
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” also features a chat with Minnie Driver and James Marsden.
The episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will start at the same time in the west. First-look photos follow:
