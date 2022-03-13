5SOS’ “Complete Mess,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Walters, Kygo & DNCE Top 30

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Complete Mess” makes a big move in its second week on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially securing a Top 25 position.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” also enters the Top 25, while The Walters’ “I Love You So” and Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” move Top 30.

Up fifteen places from last week’s position, “Complete Mess” earns #22 on this week’s listing. The new 5SOS single received 3,259 spins during the March 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 1992.

Played 3,048 times during the tracking week (+1,189), “Boyfriend” ascends seven spots to #24.

“I Love You So,” the recipient of 1,891 spins (+91), rises four spots to #29.

Credited with 1,851 plays (+662), “Dancing Feet” rises eight spots to #30.