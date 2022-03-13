in Music News

5SOS’ “Complete Mess,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Walters, Kygo & DNCE Top 30

“Complete Mess,” “Boyfriend,” “I Love You So,” and “Dancing Feet” climb to new highs on the pop chart.

5SOS - Complete Mess era Press Photo by Andy DeLuca, courtesy of BMG/Full Coverage

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Complete Mess” makes a big move in its second week on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially securing a Top 25 position.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” also enters the Top 25, while The Walters’ “I Love You So” and Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” move Top 30.

Up fifteen places from last week’s position, “Complete Mess” earns #22 on this week’s listing. The new 5SOS single received 3,259 spins during the March 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 1992.

Played 3,048 times during the tracking week (+1,189), “Boyfriend” ascends seven spots to #24.

“I Love You So,” the recipient of 1,891 spins (+91), rises four spots to #29.

Credited with 1,851 plays (+662), “Dancing Feet” rises eight spots to #30.

5 seconds of summerboyfriendcomplete messdancing feetdncedove cameronI love you sokygothe walters

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

The Chainsmokers’ “High” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Tiesto & Ava Max, Tate McRae, Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Top 20

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio