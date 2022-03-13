in Music News

SZA’s “I Hate U” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“I Hate U” ascends to #1 on the rhythmic listing.

SZA - I Hate U cover, courtesy of RCA Records

SZA’s hit single “I Hate U” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,781 times during the March 6-12 tracking period, “I Hate U” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s listing. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 895 plays.

Up three places, Doja Cat’s “Woman” moves into the runner-up position on this week’s chart. “Woman” posted a tracking period play count of ~5,110 (+559).

Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #3, as Chris Brown’s “Iffy” climbs two spots to #4. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” concurrently slides one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

