SZA’s “I Hate U” Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

SZA’s hit single “I Hate U” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,781 times during the March 6-12 tracking period, “I Hate U” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s listing. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 895 plays.
Up three places, Doja Cat’s “Woman” moves into the runner-up position on this week’s chart. “Woman” posted a tracking period play count of ~5,110 (+559).
Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #3, as Chris Brown’s “Iffy” climbs two spots to #4. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” concurrently slides one spot to #5.
