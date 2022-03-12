in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Claims #1 On iTunes Sales Chart, Scores Big Radio Airplay, Takes #2 On US Spotify Chart

“Sweetest Pie” attracted solid opening day attention.

Sweetest Pie video screen | 1501/300

“Sweetest Pie,” the new collaboration between Grammy Best New Artist winners Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, received ample opening day interest.

In addition to reaching #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart, “Sweetest Pie” grabbed #2 on the US Spotify chart with 936K opening day American streams.

The song, moreover, found considerable love at pop radio. “Sweetest Pie” had received 1,259 spins by the end of Friday (a total that includes some immediate Thursday night airplay), yielding a #37 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Said chart accounts for the first six days of the March 6-12 tracking period, emphasizing the extent of the song’s early impact.

“Sweetest Pie” also received airplay at the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary formats.

Embedded below, the official video is at #2 on the YouTube Trending For Music chart:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

