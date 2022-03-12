Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Claims #1 On iTunes Sales Chart, Scores Big Radio Airplay, Takes #2 On US Spotify Chart

“Sweetest Pie,” the new collaboration between Grammy Best New Artist winners Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, received ample opening day interest.

In addition to reaching #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart, “Sweetest Pie” grabbed #2 on the US Spotify chart with 936K opening day American streams.

The song, moreover, found considerable love at pop radio. “Sweetest Pie” had received 1,259 spins by the end of Friday (a total that includes some immediate Thursday night airplay), yielding a #37 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Said chart accounts for the first six days of the March 6-12 tracking period, emphasizing the extent of the song’s early impact.

“Sweetest Pie” also received airplay at the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary formats.

Embedded below, the official video is at #2 on the YouTube Trending For Music chart: