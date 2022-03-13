in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Sweetest Pie,” “Numb Little Bug,” and “Freaky Deaky” officially debut on the pop chart.

Pop radio welcomes three new songs into its Top 40 this week, as Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” and Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” debut on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Despite its late-week arrival, “Sweetest Pie” received 1,764 spins during the March 6-12 tracking period. The count yields a #33 debut on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “Numb Little Bug” enters this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Em Behold breakthrough received 1,385 tracking period plays (+480).

Up seven places, “Freaky Deaky” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The song posted a tracking period play count of 670 (+359).

