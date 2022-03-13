Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Pop radio welcomes three new songs into its Top 40 this week, as Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” and Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” debut on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Despite its late-week arrival, “Sweetest Pie” received 1,764 spins during the March 6-12 tracking period. The count yields a #33 debut on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “Numb Little Bug” enters this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Em Behold breakthrough received 1,385 tracking period plays (+480).

Up seven places, “Freaky Deaky” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The song posted a tracking period play count of 670 (+359).