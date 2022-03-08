Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran),” which ties for most added at hot adult contemporary radio, earns the honor outright at pop.

The new collaboration won support from a mammoth 158 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

A playlist selection for 117 stations, 5 Seconds Of Summer’s new “Complete Mess” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” follows in third with 48 pickups. With 24 adds each, Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” and Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Labrinth & Zendaya’s “I’m Tired” (19 adds, 6th-most), Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (17 adds, 7th-most), Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCe)” (16 adds, 8th-most), Tyga’s “Freaky Deaky (featuring Doja Cat)” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Lawerence’s “Don’t Lose Sight” (12 adds, 10th-most).