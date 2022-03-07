in Music News

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Complete Mess,” Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Tie For Most Added At Hot AC Radio

“Complete Mess” and “Bam Bam” share this week’s most added honor.

5 Seconds Of Summer and Camila Cabello each released high-profile new singles this past week, and both won ample support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Each picked up by 36 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, 5SOS’ “Complete Mess” and Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” tie for most added.

Credited with 20 adds, Train’s “AM Gold” takes third place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” follows in fourth place with 13 pickups, and an add count of 9 slots Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE)” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Ava Della Pietra’s “I’ve Been Thinking” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).

