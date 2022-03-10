Jamie Dornan Listed For Appearance On March 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Currently airing re-runs during a one-week hiatus, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with new installments during the week of March 14.

The last of the week’s five new episodes will feature Jamie Dornan.

Indeed, the star of “The Tourist” will appear for an interview on the March 18 “Kelly.” That day’s broadcast will additionally feature Dominique Fishback, a performance by For King & Country, and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Better Things To Do.”

Dornan’s appearance will be his second in just four months; he last appeared on a mid-November airing.

Other upcoming listings follow:

March 14 – Dolly Parton & James Patterson, Regina Hall, Brittany Snow, Ludo Lefebvre, Claire Sulmers, musical guest Brooke Ligertwood, Kelly-Oke rendition of “Jolene”

March 15 – Renee Zellweger, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, musical guest Bryan Adams, Kelly-Oke rendition of “Nostalgic”

March 16 – Amanda Seyfried, Kyle MacLachlan, Rhett & Link, musical guest Jon Pardi, Kelly-Oke rendition of “Free”

March 17 – Seth Meyers, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Kelly-Oke rendition of “In The Blue”