Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Rank As Co-Favorites For Record Of The Year

Given the impact she made from a critical and commercial impact last year, Olivia Rodrigo unsurprisingly ranks as a favorite in the major Grammy races.

Oddsmakers do, however, recognize the prospect of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga taking home some general field hardware at this year’s ceremony. As previously reported, their “Love For Sale” saw its Album Of The Year odds skyrocket around the time of the accompanying CBS special.

The duo’s “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” meanwhile, joins Rodrigo’s “drivers license” as a co-favorite in Record of the Year.

BetOnline lists both releases at +200 (one would have to risk $100 to win $200).

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” the next-most likely winners, each have +400 odds (risk $100 to win $400). The full list of odds follows; the winner will be revealed at the April 3 ceremony.

drivers license +200

I Get A Kick Out Of You +200

Happier Than Ever +400

Leave The Door Open +400

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) +800

Kiss Me More +1400

I Still Have Faith In You +2800

Freedom +4000

Peaches +4000

Right On Time +4000