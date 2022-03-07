in Music News

Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Rank As Co-Favorites For Record Of The Year

“drivers license” and “I Get A Kick Out Of You” lead the way in the ROTY odds.

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett - I Get A Kick Out Of You video screen | UMG

Given the impact she made from a critical and commercial impact last year, Olivia Rodrigo unsurprisingly ranks as a favorite in the major Grammy races.

Oddsmakers do, however, recognize the prospect of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga taking home some general field hardware at this year’s ceremony. As previously reported, their “Love For Sale” saw its Album Of The Year odds skyrocket around the time of the accompanying CBS special.

The duo’s “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” meanwhile, joins Rodrigo’s “drivers license” as a co-favorite in Record of the Year.

BetOnline lists both releases at +200 (one would have to risk $100 to win $200).

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” the next-most likely winners, each have +400 odds (risk $100 to win $400). The full list of odds follows; the winner will be revealed at the April 3 ceremony.

drivers license +200
I Get A Kick Out Of You +200
Happier Than Ever +400
Leave The Door Open +400
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) +800
Kiss Me More +1400
I Still Have Faith In You +2800
Freedom +4000
Peaches +4000
Right On Time +4000

