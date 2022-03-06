in Music News

Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” Blxst’s “Chosen” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio, Encanto Cast’s “Bruno,” Avril Lavigne’s “Love It” Top 30

Several songs make noteworthy moves on this week’s pop chart.

Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” officially secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” concurrently move into the Top 30.

Played 3,593 times during the February 27-March 5 tracking period, “she’s all i wanna be” jumps eight places to #22. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,226.

Up four places, “Chosen” earns #24 with 2,830 spins (+23).

Credited with 2,307 plays (+360), “Bruno” ascends five spots to #27.

“Love It When You Hate Me,” the recipient of 1,898 plays (+185), rises four spots to #30.

