Kane Brown’s “Leave You Alone” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Kids On The Block, Camila Cabello Top 5

As of late Friday morning, three of this week’s new releases occupy Top 5 positions on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

Kane Brown’s “Leave You Alone,” one of those newcomers, holds the chart’s pinnacle ranking. Though impressive, the feat is unsurprising as Kane Brown’s singles routinely prove resonant on iTunes.

New Kids On The Block’s new “Bring Back The Time (featuring En Vogue, Rick Astley & Salt-N-Pepa)” currently sits at #4 on the chart, while Camila Cabello’s new “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” is up to #5.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu (featuring Royal & The Serpent)” (#2) and OneRepublic’s “West Coast” (#3) claim the chart’s other two Top 5 positions.