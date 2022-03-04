in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun’s “The Brave” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Cahrt

“The Brave” earns #1 on the all-genre listing.

The Brave album cover | Tom MacDonald/Adam Calhoun

Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun’s “The Brave” is attracting predictably strong opening day sales interest on the US iTunes platform.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It remains atop the album listing as of press time at 2:20AM ET Friday morning.

The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #2, with Sabaton’s new “The War To End All Wars” clocking in at #3.

Elevation Worship’s new “LION” sits in the #4 position, while Avril Lavigne’s recent release “Love Sux” occupies the chart’s #5 slot.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

