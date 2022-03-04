Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun’s “The Brave” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Cahrt

Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun’s “The Brave” is attracting predictably strong opening day sales interest on the US iTunes platform.
The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It remains atop the album listing as of press time at 2:20AM ET Friday morning.
The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #2, with Sabaton’s new “The War To End All Wars” clocking in at #3.
Elevation Worship’s new “LION” sits in the #4 position, while Avril Lavigne’s recent release “Love Sux” occupies the chart’s #5 slot.
Comments
Loading…