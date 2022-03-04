Sam Heughan Scheduled To Appear On March 9 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Like his “Outlander” co-star Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan has been making promotional appearances ahead of the show’s March 6 season premiere.

Heughan will also make a TV appearance following this Sunday’s premiere broadcast.

According to new listings, he will appear for an interview on the March 9 “Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature a “Designed By Drew” segment and a Drew’s News appearance by Asad Syrkett.

Other upcoming “Drew” guests include Greg Kinnear (March 7), George Oliphant (March 7), Taylor Schilling (March 8), Donna Pratt (March 8), Topher Grace (March 10), Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod (March 10), Danny Pellegrino (Drew’s News, March 10), Michelle Bureau (March 11), Cori Bosco (March 11), and Mikel Welch (March 11).

All listings are subject to change.