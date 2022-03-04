in TV News

Sam Heughan Scheduled To Appear On March 9 “Drew Barrymore Show”

The “Outlander” star will chat with Drew on Wednesday’s episode.

Outlander - Season 6 Behind The Scenes Photo courtesy of Starz Media

Like his “Outlander” co-star Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan has been making promotional appearances ahead of the show’s March 6 season premiere.

Heughan will also make a TV appearance following this Sunday’s premiere broadcast.

According to new listings, he will appear for an interview on the March 9 “Drew Barrymore Show.” The episode will also feature a “Designed By Drew” segment and a Drew’s News appearance by Asad Syrkett.

Other upcoming “Drew” guests include Greg Kinnear (March 7), George Oliphant (March 7), Taylor Schilling (March 8), Donna Pratt (March 8), Topher Grace (March 10), Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod (March 10), Danny Pellegrino (Drew’s News, March 10), Michelle Bureau (March 11), Cori Bosco (March 11), and Mikel Welch (March 11).

All listings are subject to change.

outlanderSam Heughanthe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Kane Brown’s “Leave You Alone” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Kids On The Block, Camila Cabello Top 5

Camila Cabello Chats Alongside Nathan Lane, Performs “Bam Bam” On Corden’s “Late Late Show,” CBS Shares Pictures & Videos