Camila Cabello Chats Alongside Nathan Lane, Performs “Bam Bam” On Corden’s “Late Late Show,” CBS Shares Pictures & Videos

The Grammy-nominated artist debuted her new single.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 3, 2022, with guests Camila Cabello and Nathan Lane. Pictured with: Camila Cabello. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS (C)2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In celebration of her birthday and the midnight release of her new single “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran),” Camila Cabello made an appearance on Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The Grammy-nominated artist first appeared as a discussion guest, joining fellow celebrity visitor Nathan Lane for a chat with James.

Later, she took the stage to deliver the premiere performance of the aforementioned “Bam Bam.”

Following the broadcast, CBS shared video highlights from the appearance (including the full “Bam Bam” performance). The network also released a collection of press photos from the taping.

The media follows:

Camila Cabello performs on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS (C)2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Camila Cabello performs on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, March 3, 2022. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS (C)2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

