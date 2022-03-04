Camila Cabello Chats Alongside Nathan Lane, Performs “Bam Bam” On Corden’s “Late Late Show,” CBS Shares Pictures & Videos

In celebration of her birthday and the midnight release of her new single “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran),” Camila Cabello made an appearance on Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The Grammy-nominated artist first appeared as a discussion guest, joining fellow celebrity visitor Nathan Lane for a chat with James.

Later, she took the stage to deliver the premiere performance of the aforementioned “Bam Bam.”

Following the broadcast, CBS shared video highlights from the appearance (including the full “Bam Bam” performance). The network also released a collection of press photos from the taping.

The media follows: