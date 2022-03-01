Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE),” which ties for most added at hot adult contemporary radio, earns the honor outright at the pop format.

The new collaboration won support from 59 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each picked up by 26 stations, Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” and the Encanto Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” tie for second on the Mediabase add board.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” a new playlist option for 19 stations, follows in fourth place.

With 18 adds each, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” and Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (17 adds, 7th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (14 adds, 8th-most), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” (10 adds, 10th-most).