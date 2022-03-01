in Music News

Kygo & DNCE’s “Dancing Feet” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Dancing Feet” convincingly tops the pop radio add board.

KYGO & DNCE - Dancing Feet cover | Courtesy of RCA Records

Kygo’s “Dancing Feet (featuring DNCE),” which ties for most added at hot adult contemporary radio, earns the honor outright at the pop format.

The new collaboration won support from 59 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each picked up by 26 stations, Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” and the Encanto Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” tie for second on the Mediabase add board.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” a new playlist option for 19 stations, follows in fourth place.

With 18 adds each, Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” and Diplo & Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Mimi Webb’s “House On Fire” (17 adds, 7th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (14 adds, 8th-most), Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” (10 adds, 10th-most).

ava maxavril lavigneblackbeardancing feetdiplodncedove cameronem beiholdencantoimagine dragonskygomiguelmimi webbtate mcraetiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dua Lipa Added As Interview Guest For March 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Daisy Edgar-Jones Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)