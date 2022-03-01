Daisy Edgar-Jones Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1605 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)
In support of new Hulu movie “Fresh,” star Daisy Edgar-Jones makes a noteworthy late-night television appearance.
The actress appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
An in-studio guest, Edgar-Jones partakes in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon also interviews Greg Kinnear on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features a performance by Jim James and a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” (featuring Asa Daniels vs. Victoria Skin).
Ahead of the 11:35PM ET/PT airing, NBC shared photos from the taping:
