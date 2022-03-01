in TV News

Daisy Edgar-Jones Appears On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The “Fresh” actress appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1605 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)

In support of new Hulu movie “Fresh,” star Daisy Edgar-Jones makes a noteworthy late-night television appearance.

The actress appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Edgar-Jones partakes in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon also interviews Greg Kinnear on the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features a performance by Jim James and a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” (featuring Asa Daniels vs. Victoria Skin).

Ahead of the 11:35PM ET/PT airing, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1605 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, songwriter Victoria Skie, and songwriter Asa Daniels during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1605 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1605 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Greg Kinnear during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1605 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — (Photo by: Ryan Muir/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

