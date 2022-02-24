Dominic Fike Appears, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1602 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dominic Fike performs on Thursday, February 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Jamie McCarthy/NBC)
The season finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” airs this Sunday, February 27. Ahead of the eagerly anticipated airing, cast member and musician Dominic Fike appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
An in-studio guest, Fike joins Fallon for an interview on Thursday’s episode. The entertainer also takes the stage for a musical performer.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “Fallon” additionally features a remote video interview with Chef Gordon Ramsay.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
