Dominic Fike Appears, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The season finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” airs this Sunday, February 27. Ahead of the eagerly anticipated airing, cast member and musician Dominic Fike appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Fike joins Fallon for an interview on Thursday’s episode. The entertainer also takes the stage for a musical performer.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “Fallon” additionally features a remote video interview with Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: