Carlie Hanson, Avril Lavigne, Lindsey Stirling & Karolina Protsenko Confirmed For “Kelly Clarkson Show” Performances

New “Kelly” performers have been confirmed.

Popular daytime series “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature multiple musical performances during the February 28-March 4 broadcast week.

According to new listings, Carlie Hanson will perform on the February 28 edition of the show. The episode will also feature appearances by Kit Hoover, Justin Cunningham, Danielle Kartes, as well as a Kelly-Oke version of “Love Takes Time.”

Avril Lavigne will play the March 3 episode, rounding out a broadcast that also features Colin Farrell, Stephanie Izard, and a Kelly-Oke take on “Chasing Cars.”

The week will close with a broadcast on March 4, featuring music from Lindsey Stirling and Karolina Protsenko. Greg Kinnear and Ashley Park will also appear on the broadcast, and “Here Comes The Rain Again” will be the Kelly-Oke number.

This week’s other listings:

March 1 – Eric Stonestreet, Britt Lower, Kelly-Oke version of “Shivers”
March 2 – Brad Meltzer, Kelly-Oke version of “I Just Called To Say I Love You”

