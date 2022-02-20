Tate McRae’s “She’s All I Wanna Be,” Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #46, “she’s all i wanna be” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Tate McRae single received 1,262 spins during the February 13-19 tracking period, marking a gain of 775 from last week’s sum.
Played 985 times during the tracking period (+239), “Peru” rises five spots to #39.
— As previously reported, this week’s chart also welcomes a new arrival in Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift).” The collaboration rises eleven spots to make its chart debut at #30.
Comments
Loading…