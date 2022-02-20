Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” Saweetie & HER’s “Closer” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tiesto & Ava Max, Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Top 30

Imagine Dragons’ reigning alternative #1 “Enemy” and Saweetie’s buzzy new “Closer (featuring H.E.R.)” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up six places, “Enemy” earns #23 on this week’s listing. The alternative crossover received 3,307 spins during the February 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a strong 1,442.

Played 3,105 times (+2,012), “Closer” jumps fourteen spots to #25. The week-over-week spin increase ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gain.

— As “Enemy” and “Closer” hit the Top 25, Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” and Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” earn Top 30 positions.

Credited with 2,809 spins (+1,032), “The Motto” rises four spots to #27.

“The Joker And The Queen,” which received 2,024 plays (+1,088), jumps eleven spots to make its chart debut at #30.