Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Justin Bieber returns to #1 at pop radio this week as his “Ghost” takes over the top spot on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s mark, “Ghost” seizes the throne from Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT.”

The Bieber tune received ~17,820 spins during the February 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,700.

“Ghost” marks Justin Bieber’s twelfth career #1 at the pop radio format.

Credited with ~17,182 spins (+1,552), GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rises two spots to #2. The aforementioned “THATS WHAT I WANT” takes #3, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends two places to #4.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #5.