Doja Cat’s “Woman” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Latto’s “Big Energy” Top 15, Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Top 20

Three multi-format hits officially reach new peaks on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Doja Cat’s “Woman” moves into the Top 10, while Latto’s “Big Energy” goes Top 15 and Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” enters the Top 20.

Played 9,178 times during the February 13-19 tracking period, “Woman” rises two spots to #10. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 676.

Up three places, “Big Energy” earns #15 on the strength of its 7,361 spins (+1,267).

Credited with 4,689 spins (+199), “Have Mercy” rises two spots to #20 on this week’s pop chart.