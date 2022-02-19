Sydney Sweeney, Chloe Cherry, Maude Apatow, More Featured In First Look For February 20 “Euphoria” Episode

Only two episodes remain in the second season of “Euphoria,” and the first of those broadcasts airs this coming Sunday, February 20.

As hinted at during the official trailer, the upcoming episode will feature the premiere of Lexi’s play. Said play, which from all indications is rooted in the characters’ real-life experiences, will compound the season’s ongoing drama.

Prior to this weekend’s broadcast, HBO kept to its tradition of releasing a series of first-look production photos.

The gallery, which features a look at most key cast members, follows: