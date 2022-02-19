in TV News

Sydney Sweeney, Chloe Cherry, Maude Apatow, More Featured In First Look For February 20 “Euphoria” Episode

The penultimate season two “Euphoria” episode airs this Sunday.

Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

Only two episodes remain in the second season of “Euphoria,” and the first of those broadcasts airs this coming Sunday, February 20.

As hinted at during the official trailer, the upcoming episode will feature the premiere of Lexi’s play. Said play, which from all indications is rooted in the characters’ real-life experiences, will compound the season’s ongoing drama.

Prior to this weekend’s broadcast, HBO kept to its tradition of releasing a series of first-look production photos.

The gallery, which features a look at most key cast members, follows:

Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Euphoria | Eddy Chen/HBO
Javon Walton | Eddy Chen/HBO
Euphoria | Eddy Chen/HBO
Chloe Cherry | Eddy Chen/HBO
Euphoria | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alanna Ubach | Eddy Chen/HBO
Euphoria | Eddy Chen/HBO
Nika King, Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO
Hunter Schafer | Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi | Eddy Chen/HBO

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

