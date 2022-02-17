in TV News

“Euphoria” Star Dominic Fike Scheduled To Appear On February 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Gordon Ramsay and Kodak Black.

Dominic Fike | Eddy Chen/HBO

Ahead of the “Euphoria” season finale, cast member Dominic Fike will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC lists the singer-actor for the February 24 edition of its flagship late-night show. The episode will also feature a chat with Gordon Ramsay and a performance by Kodak Black.

Currently on production hiatus due to NBC’s Olympics coverage, “The Tonight Show” will return to original broadcasts this coming Monday. The latest listings follow:

Monday, February 21: Guests include Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox and musical guest Muni Long. Show #1599

Tuesday, February 22: Guests include James Spader, Nathan Chen, Dr. Bernice King and musical guest EarthGang. Show #1600

Wednesday, February 23: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Jabari Banks and musical guest Koffee. Show #1601

Thursday, February 24: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Dominic Fike and musical guest Kodak Black. Show #1602

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

