“Euphoria” Star Dominic Fike Scheduled To Appear On February 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the “Euphoria” season finale, cast member Dominic Fike will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC lists the singer-actor for the February 24 edition of its flagship late-night show. The episode will also feature a chat with Gordon Ramsay and a performance by Kodak Black.
Currently on production hiatus due to NBC’s Olympics coverage, “The Tonight Show” will return to original broadcasts this coming Monday. The latest listings follow:
Monday, February 21: Guests include Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox and musical guest Muni Long. Show #1599
Tuesday, February 22: Guests include James Spader, Nathan Chen, Dr. Bernice King and musical guest EarthGang. Show #1600
Wednesday, February 23: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Jabari Banks and musical guest Koffee. Show #1601
Thursday, February 24: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Dominic Fike and musical guest Kodak Black. Show #1602
Comments
Loading…