Future Islands Performance Airs On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The members of Future Islands take the stage on Tuesday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Future Islands during Tuesday's February 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More than a half-decade has passed since the performance, yet the memory of Future Islands’ “Late Show With David Letterman” rendition of “Seasons” endures among music fans. Said made the band’s subsequent “Late Show” appearances must-see attractions.

The same holds true Tuesday night, as the band returns to the stage for a performance on the Stephen Colbert-hosted iteration of the show. The performance airs as part of an episode that also features John Oliver.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Future Islands performance should start around 12:25AM ET.

First-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Oliver during Tuesday’s February 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Oliver during Tuesday’s February 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Future Islands during Tuesday’s February 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Future Islands during Tuesday’s February 15, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

