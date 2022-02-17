in TV News

Billie Eilish Scheduled For Interview On February 23 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The Grammy winner will be the episode’s lead interview guest.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Billie Eilish” Episode 1813 -- Pictured: Host Billie Eilish during the “Lonely Christmas Ad” sketch on Saturday, December 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” returns to production this coming week, and one episode will feature a multi-time Grammy winner as its lead interview guest.

Indeed, NBC confirms that music superstar Billie Eilish will appear on the February 23 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Mayor Eric Adams. Stevie Nistor will additionally appear, in his case sitting in with The 8G Band.

Complete “Seth” listings follow:

Monday, February 21: Guests Tom Holland (Uncharted) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1254.

Tuesday, February 22: Guests Anthony Anderson (Law & Order), Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Jon Barinholtz (American Auto). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1255.

Wednesday, February 23: Guests Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever tour) and Mayor Eric Adams. Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1256.

Thursday, February 24: Guest Maude Apatow (Euphoria). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1257.

