Maluma Chats, Reveals Relationship Dealbreakers On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Global music sensation and “Marry Me” cast member Maluma appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Maluma chats with host Ellen DeGeneres about his experience acting in the new romantic comedy. He also shares an anecdote about an on-set interaction with co-star Owen Wilson.

The interview also touches on Maluma’s thoughts on marriage and a potential wedding.

In addition to the conventional interview, Maluma joins Ellen and Stephen “tWitch” Boss to assess some potential relationship dealbreakers.

The full episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but video highlights from Maluma’s appearance are already available to view: