in TV News

Maluma Chats, Reveals Relationship Dealbreakers On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Maluma appears on Tuesday’s edition of “Ellen.”

Maluma on 2/15/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Global music sensation and “Marry Me” cast member Maluma appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Maluma chats with host Ellen DeGeneres about his experience acting in the new romantic comedy. He also shares an anecdote about an on-set interaction with co-star Owen Wilson.

The interview also touches on Maluma’s thoughts on marriage and a potential wedding.

In addition to the conventional interview, Maluma joins Ellen and Stephen “tWitch” Boss to assess some potential relationship dealbreakers.

The full episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but video highlights from Maluma’s appearance are already available to view:

malumamarry methe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “The Joker And The Queen” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song