Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “The Joker And The Queen” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The collaboration won support from 74 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, enough for a convincing #1 spot on the add board.

Picked up by 34 stations, Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” lands in third with pickups from 17 stations, while an add count of 13 slots the “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in fourth. Lily Rose’s “I Don’t Smoke,” a new playlist selection for 9 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Chainsmokers’ “High” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), JOHN.k’s “A LOT” (5 adds, 8th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).