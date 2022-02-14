in Music News

Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift’s “The Joker And The Queen” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Sheeran-Swift collaboration tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

The Joker and the Queen Cover | Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift)” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The collaboration won support from 74 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, enough for a convincing #1 spot on the add board.

Picked up by 34 stations, Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” lands in third with pickups from 17 stations, while an add count of 13 slots the “Encanto” cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” in fourth. Lily Rose’s “I Don’t Smoke,” a new playlist selection for 9 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Chainsmokers’ “High” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (7 adds, 6th-most, tie), JOHN.k’s “A LOT” (5 adds, 8th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).

ed sheeranTaylor Swiftthe joker and the queen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby #2, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Top 10