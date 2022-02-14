Billboard Hot 100: Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby #2, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Top 10

The force that is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” continues its reign as America’s biggest song.

The “Encanto” soundtrack smash celebrates a third week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, powered by ongoing streaming and sales strength and non-trivial radio traction.

Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” provides the closest competition, debuting at #2 after a strong opening week.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” (#3, -1), Glass Animals” “Heat Waves” (#4, -1), and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#5, -1) complete the Top 5.

— On the subject of Bieber, his “Ghost” makes its first Top 10 appearance this week. The song, which marks hits twenty-sixth career Top 10 hit, rises three spots to #9.