Billboard Hot 100: Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby #2, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Top 10

“Bruno” spends another week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The force that is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” continues its reign as America’s biggest song.

The “Encanto” soundtrack smash celebrates a third week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, powered by ongoing streaming and sales strength and non-trivial radio traction.

Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” provides the closest competition, debuting at #2 after a strong opening week.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” (#3, -1), Glass Animals” “Heat Waves” (#4, -1), and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#5, -1) complete the Top 5.

— On the subject of Bieber, his “Ghost” makes its first Top 10 appearance this week. The song, which marks hits twenty-sixth career Top 10 hit, rises three spots to #9.

