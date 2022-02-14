Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” Saweetie & H.E.R.’s “Closer” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Em Beihold Songs Top 50

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes two debuts, as Anitta’s “Boys Don’t Cry” and Saweetie’s “Closer (featuring H.E.R.)” earn Top 40 positions.

Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen (featuring Taylor Swift),” Tate McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be,” and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” meanwhile make moves just below the chart, with each securing a Top 50 ranking.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Boys Don’t Cry” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Anitta song received 1,133 spins during the February 6-12 tracking period (+635).

“Closer,” which debuted late in the tracking period, launches at #39 with 1,093 spins.

“The Joker and The Queen” also arrived late in the week, and it racked up 936 spins. With that count, the Sheeran-Swift collaboration ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song.

Up twenty-two places, “she’s all i wanna be” grabs #46 with 487 spins (+418).

Credited with 293 plays (+245), “Numb Little Bug” soars thirty places to #49.