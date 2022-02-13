in Music News, TV News

Super Bowl Songs From Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, Eminem Join Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive” In Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Four of the Top 5 sellers received big Super Bowl exposure.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak collaborated for an epic performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and songs from the showcase are predictably making moves on iTunes.

As of press time at 10:25PM ET Sunday night, Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” leads the way at #2 on the all-genre US chart. Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode (featuring Snoop Dogg)” and “Still D.R.E. (featuring Snoop Dogg)” follow at #3 and #4, respectively, while Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” occupies the #5 position.

Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive,” which features production from his fellow BTS member SUGA, remains in the #1 position that it first earned early Friday morning.

The Super Bowl artists are also making waves on the iTunes album chart, with Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” at #2, Dr. Dre’s “2001” at #4, Snoop Dogg’s “BODR” at #6, and Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” at #7.

