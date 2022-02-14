Hannah Waddingham Chats, Plays Who’d You Rather On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest is of the Emmy-winning variety, as Hannah Waddingham makes an in-person appearance.
Waddingham, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy for her work in “Ted Lasso,” joins Ellen for an interview. The chat naturally touches on “Ted Lasso,” with Waddingham also sharing a story about getting drunk in a makeup trailer.
In addition to the traditional interview, Waddingham plays a game of “Who’d You Rather” on Monday’s broadcast.
The full “Ellen’ episode will air later Monday afternoon, but preview videos are already available below:
