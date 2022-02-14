in TV News

Hannah Waddingham Chats, Plays Who’d You Rather On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The “Ted Lasso” actress appears on “Ellen.”

Hannah Waddingham on 2/14/2022 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest is of the Emmy-winning variety, as Hannah Waddingham makes an in-person appearance.

Waddingham, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy for her work in “Ted Lasso,” joins Ellen for an interview. The chat naturally touches on “Ted Lasso,” with Waddingham also sharing a story about getting drunk in a makeup trailer.

In addition to the traditional interview, Waddingham plays a game of “Who’d You Rather” on Monday’s broadcast.

The full “Ellen’ episode will air later Monday afternoon, but preview videos are already available below:

