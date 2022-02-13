Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” Top 5, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Blasts Into Top 10

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” unsurprisingly retains its status as the top song at alternative radio, securing a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Arcane League Of Legends” song received ~2,908 spins during the February 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 182.

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” holds at #2 this week, while Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” spends another week at #3. MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” also holds steady, in its case keeping the #4 position.

— The first shakeup comes at #5, as Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” rises two places to that position.

— Another big alternative chart move comes two places low. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” rockets thirteen places to #7 in its second week on the chart (and first full week of tracking).