Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” Top 5, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” Blasts Into Top 10

“Enemy (From League Of Legends)” spends a second week at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” unsurprisingly retains its status as the top song at alternative radio, securing a second week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The “Arcane League Of Legends” song received ~2,908 spins during the February 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 182.

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Outside” holds at #2 this week, while Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” spends another week at #3. MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” also holds steady, in its case keeping the #4 position.

— The first shakeup comes at #5, as Muse’s “Won’t Stand Down” rises two places to that position.

— Another big alternative chart move comes two places low. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Black Summer” rockets thirteen places to #7 in its second week on the chart (and first full week of tracking).

