Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Claims #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window,” a former rhythmic radio #1, climbs to the top of this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~4,967 times during the February 6-12 tracking period, the Silk Sonic single rises four places to #1 on the listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 269 plays.

Up six places, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin (featuring Syko Bob)” earns the runner-up position this week. The buzzy song received ~4,8865 tracking period plays (+731).

Drake’s “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby)” drops one spot to #3, as Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” slides one place to #4. CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #5 this week.