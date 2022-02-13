GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Top 15

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” officially earns a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 15,629 times during the February 6-12 tracking period, “abcdefu” rises three places to a new high of #4 on the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s figure by a mammoth 1,589 plays.
— As “abcdefu” makes the Top 5, Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” moves into the Top 15. The Puth single, which received 7,059 spins during the official tracking period (+1,002), rises one spot to #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.
