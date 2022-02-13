in Music News

GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Top 15

“abcdefu” and “Light Switch” rise on this week’s pop chart.

GAYLE by Acacia Evans, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” officially earns a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 15,629 times during the February 6-12 tracking period, “abcdefu” rises three places to a new high of #4 on the chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s figure by a mammoth 1,589 plays.

— As “abcdefu” makes the Top 5, Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” moves into the Top 15. The Puth single, which received 7,059 spins during the official tracking period (+1,002), rises one spot to #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

