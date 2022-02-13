in Music News

Chainsmokers’ “High” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Top 30

“High,” “Fingers Crossed,” and “Enemy” ascend on the pop chart.

Drew of The Chainsmokers in High - Video screenshot | Columbia

Singles from The Chainsmokers, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Imagine Dragons make noteworthy moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Chainsmokers and Spencer-Smith reach the Top 20 with their “High” and “Fingers Crossed,” respectively. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” the reigning #1 song at alternative radio, scores a Top 30 position on this week’s pop listing.

Played 5,539 times during the February 6-12 tracking period (+1,190), “High” rises three places to #19 on this week’s chart.

Up one place, “Fingers Crossed” earns #20 on the strength of its 5,469 spins (+848).

“Enemy,” which received 1,865 spins (+857), concurrently rises five places to #29.

enemyfingers crossedhighimagine dragonslauren spencer-smiththe chainsmokers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

GAYLE’s “ABCDEFU” Officially Makes Top 5 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Top 15

Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson Announced As Hosts Of Eurovision-Inspired “American Song Contest,” Premiering March 21