Chainsmokers’ “High” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Top 30

Singles from The Chainsmokers, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Imagine Dragons make noteworthy moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Chainsmokers and Spencer-Smith reach the Top 20 with their “High” and “Fingers Crossed,” respectively. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” the reigning #1 song at alternative radio, scores a Top 30 position on this week’s pop listing.

Played 5,539 times during the February 6-12 tracking period (+1,190), “High” rises three places to #19 on this week’s chart.

Up one place, “Fingers Crossed” earns #20 on the strength of its 5,469 spins (+848).

“Enemy,” which received 1,865 spins (+857), concurrently rises five places to #29.