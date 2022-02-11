Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive,” Produced By Fellow BTS Member SUGA, Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Stay Alive,” the new single with vocals from BTS member Jung Kook and production from bandmate SUGA, has proven immediately (and unsurprisingly) resonant on the US iTunes store.

The song vaulted to #1 on the store’s all-genre chart early Friday morning, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3:30AM ET. The formal credit on iTunes is “Stay Alive (Production by SUGA of BTS)” by Jung Kook.

“Stay Alive,” which is the OST single for “7FATES: CHAKHO,” leads a Top 5 that presently includes Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Bussin” at #2, Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” at #3, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” at #4, and the instrumental for “Do We Have A Problem” at #5.

An official press release trumpets “Stay Alive” as “a pop ballad that exudes a dreamy, sublime energy that complements the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS’ SUGA took on the role of producer of the song while Jung Kook’s soulful vocals capture the essence of the story’s characters and narrative.”