First Look: Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, More Appear In February 13 “Euphoria” Episode

The sixth episode of season two will air this Sunday.

Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

Season two of “Euphoria” will not be pausing for the Super Bowl; the next episode will indeed air this Sunday, February 13.

Airing in the aftermath of last week’s superb broadcast, the episode will continue a season that has showcased gripping acting and generated ample buzz.

The immensely passionate “Euphoria” fanbase doubtfully needs any added motivation to watch the episode, but that is no reason to refrain from generating hype. To that end, HBO shared a collection of production photos from this coming Sunday’s episode.

The first look gallery follows:

Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Nika King | Eddy Chen/HBO
Colman Domingo | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya, Storm Reid | Eddy Chen/HBO
Storm Reid, Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya | Eddy Chen/HBO
Angus Cloud | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alanna Ubach | Eddy Chen/HBO
Maude Apatow | Eddy Chen/HBO
Alexa Demie, Minka Kelly | Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney | Eddy Chen/HBO

